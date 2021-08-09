At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 2 regular meeting and the July 30 emergency meeting.
• No action taken on item previously approved during the July 27 emergency meeting regarding the purchase of graders for the county and the minutes from the July 27 emergency meeting.
• Authorized the disposition of miscellaneous office equipment by the Muskogee County Election Board pursuant to posted list.
• Authorized the disposition of miscellaneous office equipment by the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office pursuant to posted list.
• Approved resolution memorializing an agreement with Oklahoma Department of Transportation to replace a county bridge in District 3 over Ash Creek, NS 409 CN-018 3.85 N and 5 miles west of U.S. 64 and U.S. 62 — Project No. J3-3054(004)CI, State JP# 33054(04).
• No action taken on matters relating to COVID-19.
• Appointed Michelle "Shelly" Sumpter to serve the remainder of an unexpired term of Muskogee County Treasurer, a post vacated by Robyn Boswell.
• No action taken to finalize the fiscal year 2022 budget for Muskogee County.
• Bid No. 19 — No compliant bids submitted for maintenance of elevators at county facilities.
• Bid No. 21 — Awarded the sole compliant bid for Stricklen Bridge replacement project to RRY Inc. of Stillwater
