At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action: 

• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 2 regular meeting and the July 30 emergency meeting.

• No action taken on item previously approved during the July 27 emergency meeting regarding the purchase of graders for the county and the minutes from the July 27 emergency meeting.

• Authorized the disposition of miscellaneous office equipment by the Muskogee County Election Board pursuant to posted list.

• Authorized the disposition of miscellaneous office equipment by the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office pursuant to posted list.

• Approved resolution memorializing an agreement with Oklahoma Department of Transportation to replace a county bridge in District 3 over Ash Creek, NS 409 CN-018 3.85 N and 5 miles west of U.S. 64 and U.S. 62 — Project No. J3-3054(004)CI, State JP# 33054(04).

• No action taken on matters relating to COVID-19.

• Appointed Michelle "Shelly" Sumpter to serve the remainder of an unexpired term of Muskogee County Treasurer, a post vacated by Robyn Boswell.

• No action taken to finalize the fiscal year 2022 budget for Muskogee County.

• Bid No. 19 — No compliant bids submitted for maintenance of elevators at county facilities.

• Bid No. 21 — Awarded the sole compliant bid for Stricklen Bridge replacement project to RRY Inc. of Stillwater 

