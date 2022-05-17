At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 9 regular meeting.
• Approved contract between Data Scout LLC and Muskogee County Assessor's Office for mapping system at a cost of $13,111 a year.
• Approved renewal of agreement between Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and REVEAL, which will provide software and hardware support for body camera system at cost of $5,160 a year for three one-year intervals.
• Approved medical service contract between the Muskogee County Detention Center and Teresa M. James, health care provider, at a cost of $4,000 a month for first 90 days, increasing to $4,500 a month upon satisfactory review.
• Approved application for utility permit submitted by McLeod USA Telecommunication Services for right of way cable installation along South 35th Street East within Districts 1 and 2 in the following location.
• Approved project agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for Industrial Access Project No. SAP-251D(148), J/P No. 35988(04), near Oktaha.
• Rescinded a contract between the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office and Preferred Business Solutions.
• Approved contract between the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office and JD Young for copier and printers at a cost of $622 a month.
• Approved expenditures up to $7,500 from county use tax revenue for administrative fees incurred by Fern Mountain Adventure Trust Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.