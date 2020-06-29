At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 22 regular meeting and the June 24 special meeting.
• Took no action on Bid No. 20, to provide maintenance services for elevators at Muskogee County Courthouse Complex and the County Jail.
• Took no action on a proposal to reassign territories of the Muskogee County fire districts.
• Struck from the agenda a planned presentation by Scott Robinson about the Muskogee City/County Port Authority's land acquisition and economic development activities in Muskogee County.
• Approved request by the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office to dispose of surplus equipment: (1) Ideal Shedder HP Printer, ID# C-220-53; (1) Muratec Fax Machine, ID# C-221-02; (2) Martin Yale 1711 Folding Machines, ID#’s C-220-48 & C-220-49; (1) Box of various cords, no ID#; (1) White Fan, No ID#; (1) Xerox Phaser 8560 Printer, No ID#; (1) Sharp-Compet, Serial # VX2652H; (1) Switch Box D-link, serial # DRBNDD9001654; (2) Lenova Towers, Serial #’s MJO3427 & MJO3421;(12) Phones, No ID#; (1) HP Tower, ID# C-220-04; (4) HP Keyboards, Serial #’s KBO316, TH04N454371714320232, BAUITOGA20004, & BBAVL0MGA4K3G8; (1) Logitech Keyboard, No ID#; (5) Dell Keyboards, Serial #’s CN04N4543717243T04SN, THO4N4543717143301FG, CN04N4543717243T049E, CN0DJ33171616A3405R3, & 14062088204139; (1) Monibi View Sonic, Serial # 517102300189;(1) Dell, ID# C-220-25; (1) Lynks Switch/Router, Serial # R0810FB00121EB1080; (1) Duplo Paper Holder, ID# C-229-09; (1) D-Link, ID# C-229-25; (1) Validator, ID# C-280-03; (1) Epson, Ser # A8D0174217; (1) Cannon-CD4046, ID# C217-01; (1) Cummins Vetscan, ID# C-299-18; (1) Hedman 2300, No ID#; (1) Lenova Keyboard, Ser # 0033B049; (10) Epson Validators, Ser # J9KF040651, J9KF04065U, A8D0174218, A8D0174197, A8D0174219; A8P0171459, A8D0171458, A8D0171461, & CBZF010518, ID# C-280-1; (1) Hoover Vacuum, No ID#; (1) Dell Tower, Ser # CKT5981; (1) Box of Old Daters, No ID#; (1) WASP, Ser # LS4208; (1) HP Office Jet 4630 Printer, Ser # B4L03-80026; (1) Duplo-D-590, ID# C299-09; (1) Electronic Typewriter, ID# C-201-27; (1) Brown Foot Stool, No ID#; (1) Black Chair, No ID#; (1) HP Lazerjet 4300 N, ID# C-299-03. ; (1) Dell Power Edge-2500, ID# C220-02; (1) Fusitsu Primergy, Ser # TX3056; (1) Xerox Fax Sheet Feeder, ID# C-299-22, (1) Dialta Printer, ID# C-299-13; (1) Cannon Check Scanner, ID# C-221-14; (1) Staciar Conveyor, Ser # 99005T5C0012; (1) HP Deskjet 6940 Printer, No ID#; (1) Dell Monitor, ID# C-220-26; (1) Receipt Printer, No ID#; (1) Samsung Fax Machine, ID# C-221-01; (1) Samsung Fax Machine, ID# C-221-01, (1) Burroughs, ID# C-218-02; (1) Receipt Register, Ser # W4824.
• Took no action on proposed contract between the Muskogee County Health Department and Statewide Commercial Cleaning, which the district attorney determined would have to be bid pursuant to state purchasing law due to costs of services.
• Approved request by Muskogee County Health Department to dispose of surplus property: (4) Black Lateral Files, Inv ID#104.38, 104.75, & 104.71; (1) Black Lateral File Lorell, no ID#, (1) Black Bookcase HON, No ID#.
• Approved service contract between the Muskogee County Health Department and Sooner Lawn Service.
• Approved service contract between the Muskogee County Health Department and Pinnacle Telecom.
• Lease agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Preferred Business Systems, for seven copiers at three locations.
• Took no action on agreement between the Muskogee County Court Clerk’s Office and Studie Office Systems.
• Took no action on ODOT Funding Agreement for Sam Creek (Smith Ferry) STP-251D(109) JP#33052(04)(05)(06)(07).
• Took no action on ODOT Funding Agreement for South Fork Creek bridge replacement STP251C(108) JP#33051(04)(05)(06)(07).
• Approved renewal of contract for transportation of individuals in detention for fiscal year 2021 with the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs.
• Approved software contract in the amount of $15,540 between the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office and TM Consulting Inc.
• Took no action on contract between the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office and OME Corp.
• Agreed with recommendations to keep restrictions issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4) to discuss pending litigation with counsel in the matter of Austin Bond, as Special Administrator of the Estate of Billy Woods v. Board of County Commissioners of Muskogee County, Oklahoma, et al., Case No. 18-CV-108-RAW, U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma, and if necessary take action after reconvening in open session.
