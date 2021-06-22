At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 14 regular meeting.
• Approved resolution establishing the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma.
• Approved intent to participate in ACCO-SIG, property and liability insurance plan, and choice of payment option.
• Approved $750,000.00 Emergency Transportation Revolving Loan from Circuit Engineering District for Elm Grove Road in District 1 to be reimbursed by Lake Access Funds.
• Approved bridge reports prepared by Circuit Engineering District No. 2 and payment of invoice from federal highway funds.
• Approved lease agreement between Allen Streeter and the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office in the amount of $1 a year for the use of a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe 4 DR, VIN 1GNSK4EO8BR232810.
• Approved request from Muskogee County Treasurer's Office to apply for credit and fleet fuel card account with Finish Line.
• Bid No. 15 — No action taken on tabled bids for mowing and maintaining county properties.
• Approved revised contract between the Muskogee County Assessor's Office and OSU Center for Government Technology for IT Support in the amount of $7,304.60.
• Approved agreement between District 1 and Oklahoma Department of Transportation for the lease-purchase of a single-axle 10-foot dump truck, Serial No. 1M2MDBAA8NS002501, utilizing the revolving fund.
• Approved 324A Claim in the amount of $93,526 for the lease-purchase of a single-axle 10-foot dump truck, Serial No. 1M2MDBAA8NS002501, utilizing the revolving fund.
• Approved $7,304.60 estimate from AF3 Technical Solutions LLC for IT work in the Muskogee County Assessor's Office.
• No action taken on estimate from Acme Reese for work on the air-conditioning unit in the Muskogee County Clerk's Office.
