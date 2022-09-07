At a glance — Muskogee County Board Of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
Approved:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the Aug. 29, 2022 regular meeting.
• Expenditure from the ARPA Account for the District 2 purchase of four tanker cars in the amount of $50,000 to use as drainage pipes.
• Resolution authorizing the District 1 Commissioner to sign and execute the Community Facilities Grant Agreement in the amount of $50,000.
• Sheriff’s Office purchase of a 2020 Ford Police Interceptor and equipment package from Busch Associates in the amount of $25,000 and the expenditures from the ARPA Account for the purchase.
• Withdrew the bid from Muskogee Communications for the Muskogee County Transit Authority repeater antenna and awarded it to Smith Two-way Radio for $29,732.50 and the expenditure from the ARPA Account for the purchase of the repeater antenna and equipment.
Took no action:
• Review of the FY23 budget requests.
Commented
