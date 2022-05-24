At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 16 regular meeting and minutes of the May 18 special meeting.
• Approved District 1 expenditure in the amount of $33,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act Fund for an overlay on 77th Street by Ross Construction.
• Approved maintenance service agreement between the Muskogee County Treasurer's Office and JD Young for copier and printer for the amount of $1,043.61 a month.
• Approved request for temporary construction easement to be granted by the Gruber Recreational Trust Authority to Union Pacific Railroad for a one-time, lump-sum payment of $25,000.
• Approved renewal of contract with District 1, extending for one year repayment of funds borrowed from the Emergency Transportation Revolving Fund for Project Number: ETRCR2-51-1(05)22.
• Approved service contract between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Comdata Inc. for fleet fueling.
• Struck from consideration a request from Port of Muskogee Director Kimbra Scott to consider a cost-share agreement to fund a new pump station for Muskogee County Rural Water District No. 1.
• Struck from consideration a presentation by the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce about county membership.
• Approved payment in the amount of $43,942.37 from the Deductible Fund to pay for repairs of a District 3 truck damaged in single-vehicle collision.
• Bid No. 40 — Took no action after receiving no compliant bids for generators and labor at water treatment plant and Braggs Fire Department.
