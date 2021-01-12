At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Jan. 4 regular meeting.
• Struck from the agenda Change Order No. 3 in the amount of $1,709.25 for the Muskogee County Health Department Remodel.
• Struck from the agenda Change Order No. 4 in the amount of $2,177 for the Muskogee County Health Department Remodel.
• Struck from the agenda Change Order No. 5 in the amount of $1,801.75 for the Muskogee County Health Department Remodel.
• Took no action after the introduction of Todd Trennepohl, Oklahoma State University Extension Office CED.
• Approved the renewal of annual agreement for maintenance and support of fingerprinting scanner at the county jail between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Idemia at a cost of $3,925.
• Action concerning COVID-19 pandemic.
