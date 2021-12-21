At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Dec. 13 regular meeting.
• Appointed Jeff Smith to the Muskogee City-County Transit Authority Board for a term that begins Jan. 1.
• Approved buy-out of a lease by District 3 in the amount of $174,643.60 for one 2016 John Deere 672GP Grader, Lease No. 65410, from Yellowhouse Machinery: .
• Approved lease-purchase by District 1 in the amount of $273,337.86 for one 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72714, from Yellowhouse Machinery Co.
• Approved financing agreement between District 1 and Armstrong Bank for the lease-purchase of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72714.
• Approved lease-purchase by District 1 in the amount of $273,337.86 for a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader with additions, Stock No. 72715, from Yellowhouse Machinery Co.
• Approved financing agreement between District 1 and Armstrong Bank for lease-purchase of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72715.
• Approved lease-purchase by District 1 in the amount of $264,224.32 for a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72719, from Yellowhouse Machinery Co.
• Approved financing agreement between District 1 and Armstrong Bank for lease-purchase of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72719.
• Approved lease-purchase by District 3 in the amount of $264,224.32 for a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72716 from Yellowhouse Machinery Co.
• Approved financing agreement between District 3 and Armstrong Bank for lease-purchase of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72716.
• Approved lease-purchase by District 3 in the amount of $264,224.32 for a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72717, from Yellowhouse Machinery Co.
• Approved financing agreement between District 3 and Armstrong Bank for lease-purchase of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72717.
• Approved lease-purchase by District 3 in the amount of $264,224.32 for a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72718, from Yellowhouse Machinery Co..
• Approved financing agreement between District 3 and Armstrong Bank for lease-purchase of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72718.
• Approved application by Adam Pettit for utility permit authorizing road bore for a water line at the following location: South 184th Street West, Boynton, east of Boynton Cemetery.
• Took no action on proposed interlocal agreement between District 1 and the town of Fort Gibson regarding emergency repairs of creek crossing at County Line Road and Pea Ridge.
• Took no action on matters relating to COVID-19.
• Approved full payment due to VIP Technology for software purchased by Muskogee County Sheriff's Office rather than monthly installment payments requested previously.
• Took no action on request from Muskogee County Sheriff's Office for approval of Dobson Fiber quote for the installation of an additional circuit between the county jail and courthouse and recurring costs.
• Bid No. 31 — Accepted all compliant bids tendered by road materials vendors for a six-month period and tabled action after opening pending further review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.