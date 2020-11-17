At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Nov. 9 regular meeting.
• Approved juvenile detention agreement with the Tulsa County Board of Commissioners at a cost of $68.25 a day per inmate.
• Approved letter of authorization to Spark Services for internet services and domain name registration and domain move.
• Approved application for utility permit authorizing a road bore at 20660 W. 30th St. North, located within District 3, by Okmulgee County Rural Water District No. 20.
• Approved back payments for retirement accounts of county officers that were overlooked during the first period of weeks after taking office.
• Took no action after discussing issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.