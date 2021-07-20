At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the July 12 regular meeting.
• Approved investment policy for Muskogee County that reflects priorities previously identified and approved.
• Approved agreement with the city of Muskogee about the 2020 Edward R. Byrne Justice Assistance Grant award.
• Approved agreement with the city of Muskogee concerning the 2021 Edward R. Byrne Justice Assistance Grant program award.
• Approved request for the disposal of equipment being surplussed by the Muskogee County Assessor’s Office.
• Tabled action on a proposed agreement between Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and Muskogee City-County E911 Trust Authority.
• Took no action after discussing a matter of economic development with Muskogee City Manager Mike Miller during an executive session.
SPECIAL CALL AGENDA
• Took no action following a brief presentation of procedures for preparing the fiscal year 2022 preliminary budget.
