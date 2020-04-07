During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 30 regular meeting.
• Took no action on agreement with USDA-APHIS Wildlife Services Division for wildlife damage management activities.
• Approved equipment lease between the Muskogee County Election Board and Dotcom Leasing LLC at a cost of $181 a month.
• Approved bridge reports and approval of invoices.
• Approved Bid No. 13, weed spraying in district rights of way at a cost of $35,625 to be apportioned among districts by miles sprayed.
• Approved three-year lease agreement between Warner Volunteer Fire Department and Armstrong Bank for the purchase of a fire truck at a cost of $37,384.76.
• Approved 324A Claim form for water line relocation engineering project at bridge over Sams Creek, JP#33052(07).
• Approved change order from Pinnacle Telecom, adding a fax line for the Muskogee County Clerk’s Office at a cost of $28.95 a month.
• Took no action after a presentation of issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approved payment of up to $20,000 from the 105 Account to Graves Trucking from District 3 for hauling materials.
• Approved payment of up to $20,000 from the 105 Account to APAC by District 3 for chips to chip and seal roads.
