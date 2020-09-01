At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 24 regular meeting.
• Approved elevator maintenance contract.
• Approved expenditures in an amount up to $100,000 from the 105 Account by District 1 to Ross Construction for the West Davis Field Road Project.
• Approved expenditures in an amount up to $30,000 from the 105 Account by District 1 to Ross Construction for hauling and lay-down of asphalt for 2-inch overlay project on Mayer Lane.
• Approved expenditures in an amount up to $50,000 from the 105 Account by District 1 to APAC for Mayer Lane Project.
• Approved agreement between District 1 and Barry Steveson to share $3,400 cost of cleaning 1,252 feet of right of way along the west side of 3 Mile Road, south of U.S. 62.
• Approved $3,400 construction contract between District 1 and Dishman Construction for cleaning 1,252 feet of right of way along the west side of 3 Mile Road, south of U.S. 62.
• Approved expenditures in an amount up to $50,000 from the 105 Account by District 3 to APAC for various projects.
• Approved paper recycling services for county offices at a cost of $88 every two months.
• Took no action after discussing issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Took no action after discussing issues related to the 105/CBRI Account.
