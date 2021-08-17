At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action: 

• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 9 regular meeting and the Aug. 12 special meeting.

• Rescinded award for the purchase of road graders by District 2 Commissioner Keith Hyslop, who decided to purchase road graders from vendor on state contract after approving during the July 27 emergency meeting the purchase of graders from another vendor.

• Approved the disposition of equipment surplussed by the Muskogee County Emergency Management pursuant to separate posted list.

• Approved detention services agreement between Muskogee County and Haskell County sheriff's offices.

• Approved application for utility permit sought by Oklahoma Natural Gas for a road bore within District 3 at the following location: 1 mile north and 6.37 east of U.S. 62 and Oklahoma 72.

• Approved interagency contract with Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality for a $20,000 grant for equipment used to mitigate illegal dumping.

• Took no action following a presentation by Randy Howard, who expressed concerns about accessibility at the Muskogee County Courthouse Complex for patrons with limited mobility.

• Took no action following a presentation of recent data related to COVID-19.

• Took no action after discussing with District Attorney Orvil Loge pending litigation in a lawsuit styled Hilldale South vs. BOCC, CJ-2021-65.

• Bid No. 22 — Awarded sole bid for courthouse fire system improvements to sole bidder APS Fire Protection for the amount of $69,990 base bid with added option to replace inoperable equipment at a cost of $16,440. 

