At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 24 regular meeting.
• Approved resolution establishing the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, its authority to establish a self-insured fund, and the board's membership rights.
• Acknowledged the board's intent to participate in ACCO-SIF, worker’s compensation insurance coverage for county employees.
• Approved Option No. 2 for payment of ACCO-SIF premium, which includes two installments totaling $313,909.
• Approved a cooperative service agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture APHIS and Wildlife Services, providing assistance with nuisance wildlife such as feral hogs, beaver and coyotes.
• Renewed a cost-share agreement for USDA APHIS-WS work on county easements.
• Approved a transportation agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.
• Approved application and road crossing permit from Okmulgee County RWD No. 20 for a road bore in District 3 at the following location: North 234th Street West and West 45th Street North.
• Took no action on application and road crossing permit from Okmulgee County RWD No. 20 for a road bore in District 3 at the following location: 0.5 and 4.05 miles NW of U.S. 62 and U.S. 69.
• Approved application and road crossing permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas for a road bore in District 3 at the following location: 1.80.65 miles SW of SH-165 & SH-351.
• Approved application and road crossing permit from Lake Region Technology & Communications, for a road bore in Dist. 1, at the following locations: Glendale Road & River Road.
• Approved the purchase of an ambulance by Muskogee County EMS from the ARP account.
• Approved contract agreement renewal for the Emergency and Transportation Revolving Fund for Fiscal Year 2022.
• Took no action after conferring with Lindsey Black about the matter of employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of any individual salaried public officer or employee during an executive session convened pursuant 25 OK § 307.B.1.
Bid No. 14 — No bids received for District 2 Bridge Project.
