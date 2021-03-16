At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 8 regular meeting and March 10 emergency meeting.
• Approved expenditures up to $12,000 during a 30-day period for the use of a contractor from the six-month bid list for the purpose of disposing of debris at illegal dumpsites.
• Approved agreement with Superior Linen Service.
• Approved conveyance of certain surplus property to the town of Summit.
• Approved lease agreement with Oklahoma Department of Transportation for the purchase of a motor grader by District 2 through the revolving fund at a cost of $36,928.42, including interest.
• Took no action regarding the county's participation in the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program.
• Took no action regarding issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approved contract with Cornerstone Funeral Home for indigent burial services at a cost of $300 each.
• Took no action after discussing a lawsuit pending in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma — Gary Avant v. Ken Doke, Case No. CIV-2020-67-RAW.
