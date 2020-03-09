Muskogee County

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action: 

• Approved purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 2 regular meeting.

• Took no action on contract for rights of way weed-spraying with Sunburst Spraying.

• Approved annual agreement between Muskogee City-County E-911 Trust Authority and Wainwright Fire Department.

• Approved payment of 324 A claim in the amount of $3,970 as second payment for engineering related to waterline relocation, South Fork Creek Bridge J/P 33051(07), Project # J3-3051(04), a reimbursable expense through County Improvements to Roads and Bridges program.

• Approved Resolution to approve the sale of a 2008 GMC firetruck in the amount of $59,843.30 from Porum Fire Department to Oktaha Fire Department.

• Approved lease-purchase documents between Oktaha Fire Department and Armstrong Bank for the department's purchase of a 2008 GMC firetruck.

• Approved proposal to retain Turner & Associates PLC as Muskogee County's budget-maker for fiscal year 2021.

• Approved policy authorizing the reimbursement for the purchase queries through FMCSA Clearing House related to pre-employment background checks of drivers with commercial driver's licenses.

