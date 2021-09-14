At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 7 regular meeting.
• Approved resolution concerning selection of County Bridge Inspection Engineer.
• Approved partial payment in the amount of $17,337.50 by Muskogee County Health Department to Magnum Construction.
• Approved funding agreement with state through County Improvements for Roads and Bridges program to replace a District 3 bridge over Ash Creek; State Project No.: J3-3054(004)CI, JP# 33054(04).
• Took no action after brief presentation of information related to COVID-19.
• Approved fiscal year 2022 REAP application for Muskogee County.
