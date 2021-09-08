During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 30 regular meeting.
• Approved emergency management program grant for fiscal year 2022.
• Took no action after discussing with legal counsel pending litigation filed in Muskogee County District Court styled Hilldale South Homeowners Association v. Board of County Commissioners of Muskogee County, et al., CV-2021-65.
• Took no action on matters related to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.