During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 7 regular meeting.
• Approved partial payment in the amount of $98,325 to Magnum Construction for Phase 5 remodel of the Muskogee County Health Department.
• Approved plat of Mounts Place Addition, which includes seven lots on 18 acres, at the following location: In Government Lot 3 & SE/4 NW/4 of S5, T15N, R20E, IB&M, Muskogee County, State of Oklahoma.
• Approved expenditure in the amount of $5,000 by District 3 from the 105 Account to Gibson Landscape.
• Approved request to separate dedicated revenue for County Bridge and Road Improvement Fund, aka the 105 Account, by district.
• Approved proclamation and notice acknowledging voters' approval on May 11 the issuance of a general obligation limited tax bond and other related provisions.
• Took no action after discussing during an executive session issues related to economic development with District Attorney Orvil Loge, Court Clerk Paula Sexton, Sheriff Andy Simmons, Assessor Ron Dean and County Clerk Polly Irving.
• Approved agreement with the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, providing space at Muskogee County Courthouse for federal cases.
• Bid No. 15 — Tabled action after accepting the single compliant bid of three received from contractors bidding for annual contract to mow and maintain county-owned properties.
