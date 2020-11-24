At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Nov. 16 regular meeting.
• Approved application for a utility permit by Muskogee County RWD No. 3, authorizing a road bore in accordance with county requirements within District 3 at U.S. 62 and North 4110 Road, north along east side of the right of way 1 ¼ miles.
• Approved agreement with the city of Muskogee regarding the fiscal year 2020 Muskogee City-County Justice Assistance Grant, providing to the county $15,591 of the $31,183 grant.
• Approved request for authorization to apply for credit between the Muskogee County Treasurer and Finish Line Fuel.
• Approved agreement with OSU Extension Services regarding the fiscal year 2021 budget for previously approved and allocated funding.
• Took no action on proposal to adopt federal procurement procedures in accordance with 2 CFR § 200.
• Approved an emergency declaration, authorizing certain efforts in Muskogee County to mitigate the local impact of COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approved resolution authorizing an advisory regarding the novel coronavirus for Muskogee County.
• Took no action after discussing with legal counsel litigation pending in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma: Gary Avant v. Ken Doke, Case No. CIV-2020-67-RAW.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.