At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Dec. 28 regular meeting.
• Appointed District 2 Commissioner Keith Hyslop to serve the remainder of his predecessor's term as chairman of Muskogee County Board of Commissioners.
• Approved payment of $1,420 for annual dues assessed for membership with the National Association of Counties for 2021.
• Approved the use of CARES Act funds by the Muskogee County Assessor's Office to pay for pictometry services provided by Eagle View in the amount of $89,470.
• Took no action on Change Order No. 3 submitted by Muskogee County Health Department for its remodel project in the amount of $1,709.25.
• Took no action on Change Order No. 4 submitted by Muskogee County Health Department for its remodel project in the amount of $2,177.
• Took no action on Change Order No. 5 submitted by Muskogee County Health Department for its remodel project in the amount of $1,801.75.
• Appointed Hyslop to serve as commissioners' representative on the Muskogee County Health Department Board, replacing former District 2 Commissioner Stephen Wright.
• Took no action after discussing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Appointed Assessor Ron Dean to serve on a committee that will review the city's tax increment finance district proposal for second and third phase development of Walnut Creek Addition.
