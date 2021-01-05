At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action: 

• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Dec. 28 regular meeting.

• Appointed District 2 Commissioner Keith Hyslop to serve the remainder of his predecessor's term as chairman of Muskogee County Board of Commissioners.

• Approved payment of $1,420 for annual dues assessed for membership with the National Association of Counties for 2021.

• Approved the use of CARES Act funds by the Muskogee County Assessor's Office to pay for pictometry services provided by Eagle View in the amount of $89,470.

• Took no action on Change Order No. 3 submitted by Muskogee County Health Department for its remodel project in the amount of $1,709.25.

• Took no action on Change Order No. 4 submitted by Muskogee County Health Department for its remodel project in the amount of $2,177.

• Took no action on Change Order No. 5 submitted by Muskogee County Health Department for its remodel project in the amount of $1,801.75.

• Appointed Hyslop to serve as commissioners' representative on the Muskogee County Health Department Board, replacing former District 2 Commissioner Stephen Wright.

• Took no action after discussing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Appointed Assessor Ron Dean to serve on a committee that will review the city's tax increment finance district proposal for second and third phase development of Walnut Creek Addition.

