At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Jan. 3 regular meeting.
• Approved expenditure of $1,134 from American Rescue Plan Act Account for purchase of Plexiglas shields to be used by the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office during its upcoming treasurer's sale.
• Took no action on proposed agreement with the city of Muskogee regarding the demolition of a dilapidated structure on county-owned property located at 1203 E. Broadway.
• Approved a resolution, updating county's response protocols to COVID-19 emergency, the automatic triggers adopted to mitigate the impact of the novel coronavirus, and quarantine and isolation rules for exposed or infected employees to conform with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
