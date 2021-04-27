At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 19 regular meeting.
• Approved resolutions authorizing the disposal of miscellaneous items from Purchasing Department as identified by separate list attached to posted agenda.
• Approved proposal to replace 1929-era bridge in District 2, local No. 187, aka Stricklin Bridge, located about 1.5 miles south of Interstate 40 on 135th Street, crossing Sulfur Creek.
• Approve expenditure by District 1 from the 105 Account in the amount of $15,000 to Summerlin Trucking for hauling on various projects.
• Approved expenditure by District 1 from the 105 Account in the amount of $15,000 to Vanish Pest & Wildlife for equipment on various projects.
• Approved expenditure by District 1 from the 105 Account in the amount of $10,000 to Sauder for various projects.
• No action taken related to issues related to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.