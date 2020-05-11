At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders and monthly reports.
• Approved minutes of the May 4 regular meeting.
• Approved minutes of the May 4 emergency meeting.
• Approved amendment to contract for the annual emergency management performance grant, authorizing prepayment of funds for local response to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approved the disposition of equipment for District 1: One Northstar power-pressure washer, Inventory ID No. 157308AB.
• Approved application and utility permit for District 1 submitted by Oklahoma Natural Gas for a bore to accommodate a gas line at East 83rd Street South.
• Approved expenditure from the 105 account to APAC for various chip and seal projects in District 3.
• Approved contract between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Clearwater Enterprises LLC for gas service to the County Jail.
• Took no action on issues related to Muskogee County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
• Took no action after updates were provided the COVID-19 pandemic and local response and mitigation efforts.
