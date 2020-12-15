At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes from the Dec. 7 regular meeting.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account by District 1 for the R&R of a low-water crossing on South 54th Street West to American Native Construction for an amount up to $50,000 pursuant to six-month bids.
• Payment by District 1 of 324A Claim for bridge replacement on East Smith Ferry Road over Sam’s Creek, JP#33052(07).
• Payment by District 2 of a 324A Claim for bridge replacement over South Fork Creek, JP#33051(07).
• No action taken after discussing repairs required for brick ventilation stack on the roof of the County Services Building.
• No action taken after discussing issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approved an application for reimbursement of costs for personal protective equipment from Oklahoma CARES Act funds.
• Bid No. 7: Accepted all compliant six-month bids for road materials and tabled them for review before taking further action.
