At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the July 26 regular meeting, July 19 special meeting, and the July 27 and July 30 emergency meetings.
• Approved, subject to county road policies, plat of Quail Creek Sixth Addition located as follows: Part of the SW 1/4 of Section 24, Township 14 North, Range 18 East, Muskogee County, Oklahoma.
• Approved resolution authorizing participation in the County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund.
• Approved an agreement between the Oklahoma State Department of Health and Muskogee County Health Department regarding the administration of a grant to provide support for vaccines.
• Approved agreement between the Oklahoma State Department of Health and Muskogee County Health Department regarding the administration of a grant to support public outreach to reduce disparities among at-risk populations.
• Approved blanket purchase order in the amount of $2,500 submitted by Muskogee County Health Department to pay for contract for nurse during the month of August at a cost of $25 an hour.
• Approved contract with Community Works for services at the Cleveland County Regional Juvenile Detention Center, a daily cost of $42.50 per inmate.
• Approved contract with Community Works for services at the Pottawatomie County Regional Juvenile Detention Center, a daily cost of $42.50 per inmate.
• Took no action following presentation of information about the escalation of new COVID-19 cases in Muskogee County and a 139% increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions.
• Approved resolution authorizing the appointment of trustees to Muskogee County Industrial Authority for the purpose of winding up its operations and transferring residual assets to the county.
• Approved resolution authorizing the execution and delivery of mortgage release and documents related to the indenture of mortgage and a 2004 loan agreement between APC Leasing LLC and Muskogee County Industrial Authority.
• Appointed Robyn Boswell as interim court clerk, approved a resolution setting a special election to fill the remainder of retired Court Clerk Paula Sexton's unexpired term, established deadline of 4:30 p.m. Thursday for applicants seeking to serve as interim county treasurer, replacing Boswell.
