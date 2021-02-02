At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Jan. 28 regular meeting.
• Approved Change Order No. 3 in the amount of $1,709.25 for remodeling work at the Muskogee County Health Department.
• Approved Change Order No. 4 in the amount of $2,177 for remodeling work at the Muskogee County Health Department.
• Approved Change Order No. 5 in the amount of $1,801.75 for remodeling work at the Muskogee County Health Department.
• Approved partial payment by Muskogee County Health Department to Williams Contracting for the remodel project in the amount of $100,240.42.
• Approved contract between Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and REVEAL for support and maintenance in the amount of $5,160.
• Approved contract between Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and REVEAL for support and maintenance in the amount of $803.38.
• Took no action following presentations by the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and Muskogee County Economic Authority regarding general obligation limited-tax bond proposals.
• Took no action following a public meeting about general obligation limited tax bond proposals.
• Approved request to procure an application for FEMA Advanced Assistance Grant.
• Approved posting for procurement of a Request for Qualifications and Request for Proposals for FEMA Advanced Assistance Grant.
• Approved agreement with Eastern Oklahoma Development District for the administration of a grant for CDBG-DR funds.
• Took no action following the presentation of information about the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program and a resolution authorizing county participation.
• Took no action regarding issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
