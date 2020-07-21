At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the July 6 special meeting.
• Took no action on contract with KONE for maintenance of elevators at Muskogee County Courthouse Complex and county jail.
• Approved agreement between the Muskogee County Court Clerk’s Office & Studie Office Systems in the amount of $5,008 for six months.
• Bid No. 20 — Approved sole bid for mobile shelving installation in the amount of $19,490 by Southwest Solutions Group of Edmond for the Muskogee County Health Department.
• Took no action on request by the Muskogee County Health Department to make partial payment to Williams Contracting for work completed.
• Took no action on request by the Muskogee County Health Department to make partial payment to Crown Office Furnishings for furniture delivered.
• Approved expenditures of up to $50,000 from the 105 Account to American Native International for concrete used to construct a low-water crossing on 74th Street West near Oktaha pursuant to pricing approved by six-month bids.
• Approved expenditures from the 105 Account to Ross Construction for hauling and laying asphalt on West Davis Field Road pursuant to pricing approved by six-month bids.
• Approved agreement between the Muskogee County Clerk’s Office and KellPro for the provision of software and service in the amount of $31,725.
• Approved agreement between the Muskogee County Board of County Commissioners and KellPro for the provision of software and service in the amount of $2,879.
• Detention services agreement with Sequoyah Enterprises Inc. at juvenile detention facility in Le Flore County at a cost of $26 a day per inmate.
• Approved application submitted by Okmulgee Rural Water District No. 20 for a utility permit road bore at 23259 W. 30th St. N. Commissioners plan to review fee structure for future permits.
• Approved annual agreement between Gooseneck Bend Fire Protection District and the Muskogee City County E911 Trust Authority.
• Approved payment in the amount of $1,139 for annual membership dues to County Officers and Deputies Association of Oklahoma for fiscal year 2021.
• Approved memorandum of understanding with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife for emergency work completed on Wild Horse Road near Braggs.
• Took no action on a request by Wainwright Fire Department to purchase a fire truck.
• Approved payment of $7,112 for annual membership dues to Eastern Oklahoma Development District for fiscal year 2021.
• Took no action after a brief discussion of issues related to COVID-19 pandemic, which will be fleshed out more thoroughly during a special meeting scheduled at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
• Took no action on a general agreement of indemnity with FBTCC.
