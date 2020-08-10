At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 3 regular meeting.
• Approved change order from Williams Contracting for negative $9,393 concerning the remodel at Muskogee County Heath Department.
• Approved change order from Williams Contracting for $30,353 concerning the remodel at Muskogee County Heath Department.
• Approved janitorial contract between the Muskogee County Health Department and Statewide Commercial Cleaning related to Bid No. 1.
• Took no action on lease agreement between the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office and MailFinance.
• Approved agreement between OSU Extension Office and Security Alarms.
• Took no action on elevator maintenance.
• Took no action after discussing issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Took no action after discussing during an executive session the pending appeal of an administrative decision rendered in response to a request to correct the ad valorem tax roll and related complaint filed by Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee Inc., Case No. CV-19-612, in the District Court of Muskogee County, State of Oklahoma.
