During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Dec. 27 regular meeting.
• Approved quote from Dobson Fiber for installation of a circuit between jail and courthouse and the addition of recurring charge of $5 a month to be paid by Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.
• Bid No. 31 — Six-month bid awarded for District 1 according to price, availability, location, service and quality of service.
• Bid No. 31 — Six-month bid awarded for District 2 according to price, availability, location, service and quality of service.
• Bid No. 31 — Six-month bid awarded for District 3 according to price, availability, location, service and quality of service.
• Approved quote by Mr. Glass in the amount of $1,800 for District 1 drive-through window to be paid from American Rescue Plan Act funds to ensure the safety of employees.
• No action taken on quote for District 1 awnings for safety of employees.
• No action taken on matters related to COVID-19.
