At a glance: Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, City Council

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
FINANCE AGENDA
Approved:
• Finance Committee minutes of Nov. 16 meeting.
• Resolution No. 2837, declaring a parcel of property located within the 200 block of C Street as surplus to the city's needs and authorize conveyance of said property to Salvador Coronado.
• Resolution No. 2838, declaring a parcel of property located within the 500 block of North 21st Street as surplus to the needs of the city and authorize the conveyance of said property to Cedric Brown.
• Resolution No. 2839, declaring a parcel of property located within the 1000 block of South G Street as surplus to the city's needs and authorize conveyance of said property to Logan Miller.
• Resolution No. 2840 declaring a parcel of property located within the 300 block of Dayton Street as surplus to the city's needs and authorize conveyance of said property to Timothy Carson of Portfolio Investments LLC.
• City Council Policy 3-3-7, Emergency Paid Sick Leave.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Approved:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Nov. 16 meeting.
• Plat of Lawler Legacy Addition, consisting of four lots in one block on 4.27 acres located along North 35th Street and Court Street.
• Change Order No. 1 to contract with Rosscon LLC for 43rd Street, 45th Street, and Hancock and Chandler Road street projects — collectively, EDA Project No. 08-01-05030 — in the amount of $19,888.45.
• Change Order No. 2 to contract with Cook Construction, in the amount of $69,018, for Boston to Denver streets Sewer Line Replacement.
• Meeting schedule for 2021 City Council, Public Works and Finance committees pursuant to City Code 2-20 and Council Policy 1-2, providing necessary direction to staff.
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Approved:
• Resolution No. 2842, amending the municipal budget for fiscal year 2021, providing for additional revenues to be transferred to the Special Project Fund in which to pledge said revenues, and further amending the FY 2021 General Fund budget.
• Authorized city manager to negotiate and execute a memorandum of understanding with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 95.
• Authorized city manager to negotiate and execute a memorandum of understanding with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local 2465.
• Authorized city manager to negotiate and execute a memorandum of understanding with International Association of Fire Fighters Local 57.
