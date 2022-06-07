At a glance: Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, special City Council meetings

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of May 2 meeting.
• Approved preliminary and final plat of the S&H Acres Subdivision.
• Approved a work authorization proposal from Terracon for professional brownfields services, which includes Environmental Protection Agency grant writing to the city of Muskogee.
• Approved methodology used to qualify housing applications for the Home Rehabilitation Program.
• Approved Resolution No. 2900, declaring a parcel of property more particularly described in the resolution as surplus to the city's needs and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Took no action on lowest and best bid from Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc. in the amount of $1,759,223.17 for Project No. 2022008, micro-surfacing designated streets in the Northwest Zone.
• Approved agreement with Incor for day-to-day operations of the City Recycling Center.
• Approved installation of honorary street signs at D Street and Independence Street and D Street and Kalamazoo Street in recognition of Apostle Lathon Archie Jr.
FINANCE
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of May 2 meeting.
• Approved claims for all city departments from April 23 through May 27.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4162-A, amending Muskogee City Code, Chapter 42, Fire Prevention and Protection, Article III, Fire Services; By Adding Section 42-53, Special Event Fire Apparatus; adding Repealer, Severability, and Declaring an Emergency.
• Approved Resolution No. 2901, adopting amendment to Appendix A of Muskogee City Code pertaining to Schedule of Fees and Charges per attached list (Special Event Fee for Fire Apparatus).
• Approved cooperative agreement with Neighbors Building Neighborhoods for services related to grant applications, and grant and other not-for-profit activities that enhance the economic wellbeing of the Muskogee community, as well as, receive a report from Kim Lynch, executive director, or take other necessary action.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
• Took no action following a public hearing and presentation of a proposed budget for fiscal year 2023.
• Approved the allocation of $222,000 for Muskogee Police Department's preparation and response to active shooter situations and directed staff to identify potential funding sources.
