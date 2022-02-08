At a glance: Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Public Works Committee minutes of Jan. 3 meeting.
• Denied proposed Ordinance No. 4152-A, rezoning property addressed as 3701 S. York St. from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to A-1, Agriculture District, and authorizing revisions of zoning map to reflect change if approved.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4151-A, rezoning property located at the west end of 301 N. York St. from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to C-2, General Commercial District, and authorizing revisions of zoning map to reflect change if approved.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4150-A, rezoning property located west of South 55th Street, between Tennyson and Estelle, from A-1, Agriculture, to R-5, Mobile Home zone, and authorizing revisions of zoning map to reflect change if approved.
• Forwarded without recommendation Resolution No. 2889, amending the Land Use Map regarding property located on the northeast corner of North 40th Street and West Shawnee from Residential to Local Commercial and authorizing revisions of zoning map to reflect change if approved.
• Forwarded without recommendation Ordinance No. 4149-A, rezoning property located on the east side of North 40th Street, north of West Shawnee from R-4, Multi-Family, to C-1, Local Commercial, and authorizing revisions of zoning map to reflect change if approved.
• Approved Preliminary and Final Plat of Saylor Place Addition, consisting of one lot on 2.18 acres, located southwest of the Silo at Doering Crossing Addition, and north of Clubview Estates #4 at the end of Putter Place.
• Approved final payment to Direct Traffic Control Inc. for NE Zone Striping, Project No. 2021016, in the amount of $279,774.96.
• Approved request from Muskogee Public Schools to change the northbound, one-way traffic on Bacone Street, between Hilltop Avenue and Georgia Avenue, back to two-way traffic.
• Approved purchase of Water Distribution water line repair supplies from Core and Main in the amount of $57,630.35.
• Approved honorary street signs to be installed at Second and Court streets, and Third and Court streets, to be named "DR. ROBERT C. SMITH WAY."
• Took no action on ethics complaint filed against Mayor Marlon J. Coleman by Councilor Traci McGee after her motion requesting accountability failed due to the lack of a second.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved request to retire surplus Police Department K-9 Jangus and allowing current handler Officer Bob Lynch to take possession of said K-9.
• No action taken following presentation of annual report from the Muskogee City-County Port Authority regarding its industrial development projects, goals and activities.
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of Jan. 3 meeting.
• Approved claims for all departments from Dec. 25 through Jan. 28.
• Contract award to Mason Enterprise in an amount not to exceed $42,807 to replace the HVAC at Three Rivers Museum.
• State contract pricing from John Vance Fleet Services in the amount of $34,520 for the purchase of one 2022 Ford F150 Crew Cab 4X4 for the Public Works Street Division.
• State contract pricing from John Vance Fleet Services in the amount of $34,520 for the purchase of one 2022 Ford F150 Crew Cab 4X4 for the Fleet Management Department.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
• Approved Ordinance No. 4154-A, amending zoning codes to authorize specific use permits for designated purposes, providing for repealer, severability and declaring an emergency.
• Authorized request to submit letters of intent to the City of Muskogee Foundation for fiscal year 2023 grant cycle for the following city projects: a) Public Safety—Radio Upgrade, $3,382,457.50; b) Langston Park Splash Pad, $250,000; c) Senior Station Parking/Jefferson Highway, $50,000; d) Water Park, $500,000 with $500,000 CIP match; e) Swim and Fitness Center $500,000 with $500,000 CIP match; f) Teen Center/YVC Operations, $150,000; g) Teen Center Facility Assessment and improvements, $50,000; h) Portable Stage, $50,000 with $50,000 match; and j) City Attorney Community Service program, $100,000.
