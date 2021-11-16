At a glance: Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of Nov. 1.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4139-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Article 4, Section 54-111 (6), Disorderly Conduct; by providing defense, adding repealer, severability, and setting an effective date.
• No action taken on the proposed appointment of Dennis Wilhite to a three-year term with the War Memorial Trust Authority, filling the expired term of Dan Hall beginning Dec. 1.
• No action taken following presentation of the Industrial Pretreatment Program performance summary.
• No action taken following presentation of a report about tourism program as operated by the Muskogee Tourism Authority.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of Nov. 1.
• Approved claims for all city departments from Oct. 23 through Nov. 5.
• Approved state contract pricing from Joe Cooper Chevrolet in the amount of $35,343 for the purchase of one 2022 Chevrolet 2500 4WD Crew Cab truck for the Emergency Management Department.
• No action taken following the presentation of a report about status of the athletic fields at Love Hatbox Sports Complex.
• Struck from consideration Ordinance No. 4142-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 18, Article V, Electric Code, by amending Section 18-355(b), Permits Required-Exceptions; Preventing unlicensed persons from obtaining permit to perform electrical work; Requiring a permit to perform or supervise electrical work; Requiring any licensed electrician to report address and other changes to the Oklahoma Construction Industries Board; adding Repealer, Severability and setting an effective date.
• Struck from consideration Ordinance No. 4143-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 18, Article V, Plumbing Code and Regulations, by amending Section 18-256, Permit Eligibility; by preventing unlicensed persons from obtaining a permit to work as a bona fide owner of a Dwelling, Accessory Building, or Quarters; Requiring a Permit to Perform or Supervise Plumbing Work; Requiring any licensed plumber to report address and other changes to the Oklahoma Construction Industries Board; By providing for codification, Repealer, Severability and setting an effective date.
• Struck from consideration Ordinance No. 4144-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 18, Article VI, Mechanical Code, by amending Section 18-452(b), To Whom Permits May be Issued; By preventing unlicensed persons from obtaining a permit to perform mechanical work; Requiring a permit to perform or supervise mechanical work; Requiring any licensed mechanical professional to report address and other changes to the Oklahoma Construction Industries Board; Adding Repealer, Severability and setting an effective date.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL
• Appointed Ward I Councilor Stephanie Jones Morgan as settlement representative in a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma styled Floyd Patterson v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CIV-20-40-RAW, and take appropriate action in open session.
