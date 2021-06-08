At a glance: Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of May 17 meeting.
• Approved Resolution No. 2862, supporting the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's efforts to reconstruct U.S. 69 into a seven-lane configuration along the existing route.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4123-A, amending Chapter 22, Business Regulations, Section 22-675 General Requirements; Repealing Subsection 22-675(O), restricting smoking and vaping medical marijuana at qualified events at Muskogee Civic Center and Hatbox Field.
• No action taken following the presentation of a report about the status of the athletic fields at Love-Hatbox Sports Complex.
• Approved memorandum of understanding with the Muscogee Nation for a partnership on a potential future road project near Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport.
• Appointed Wayne Johnson to the Martin Luther King Community Trust Authority, filling the expired term of Kenny Payne, beginning Aug. 1.
• Approved City Council Policy 3-3-7, limiting emergency paid sick leave to 12 weeks for those diagnosed with COVID-19 and 80 hours for those who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of May 17 meeting.
• Approved claims for all city departments from May 8 through May 28.
• No action taken following a public hearing and presentation of proposed budget for fiscal year 2022.
• Approved best bid from Hogle Plumbing for maintenance and upkeep of all city facilities and buildings.
• Approved low bid from B&R Electric for maintenance and upkeep of all city facilities and buildings.
• Approved lowest and best bid from Gordon's Heat & Air for maintenance and upkeep of all city facilities and buildings.
• Approved master agreement Work Order No. 2 with Olsson Inc. for professional engineering services to design the Airfield Lighting and Signage Rehabilitation Project, AIP Project No. 3-40-0062-013.
• Approved request to renew a professional services agreement with Ron Wright to provide representation for the City of Muskogee in four inverse condemnation lawsuits filed in Muskogee County District Court styled England v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-2007-20; Lacey v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-2007-1377; Taff v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CJ-2007-1410; Vaughn v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CJ-2007-1371; and authorize the Mayor and City Clerk to execute the agreement.
• Approved request to renew a professional services agreement with Michael Gillard, Attorney at Law, to provide representation for the City in Workers' Compensation Court for fiscal year 2022.
• Approved request to renew a professional services agreement with Michael Finerty, Attorney at Law, to provide representation for the City in Workers’ Compensation Court during fiscal year 2022.
• Approved request from Muskogee Police Department to purchase 19 sets of ballistic body armor in the amount of $64,477.47 on a sole source bid from TYR Tactical for the Special Operations Team.
