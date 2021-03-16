At a glance: Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of March 1 meeting.
• Report about the COVID-19 pandemic and take any action deemed necessary with regard to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Forwarded without recommendation a Medical Marijuana Use Policy and Permit Request as it relates to the amended ordinance permitting certain events on city property.
• Approved the appointment of Stephanie Morgan to a five-year term on the City Facilities Board, filling the expired term of Robin Hopkins beginning April 1.
• Took no action following the presentation of a report about upcoming 2021 Muskogee Azalea Cleanup.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of March 1 meeting.
• Approved claims for all city departments from Feb. 20 through March 5.
• Approved final payment in the amount of $15,983.04 to Vance Brothers Inc. for Project No. 2020007, southeast zone street microsurfacing.
• Approved ratification of a contract with APAC Central Inc. for emergency street repairs totaling $974,649.10 in accordance with Emergency Resolution No. 2848.
• Approved Resolution No. 2850, authorizing certain modifications to the medical plan benefits under the City of Muskogee Employee Benefit Plan, providing and directing said modifications be incorporated into the Plan Documents, Summary Plan Descriptions and Benefit Summary Sheets, as well as, approval of Resolution No. 2849 approving and authorizing execution of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Administrative Services Agreement, Blue Cross Blue Shield Benefit Program Application, Blue Cross Blue Shield Exhibit to the Stop Loss Coverage Policy, Second Amendment to Employer Agreement CareATC, Inc., Covid-19 Vaccination Agreement for CareATC, CVS Health Client requirements document, and all other required documents, all to become effective on May 1, 2021, and authorizing the City Manager, or designee, to execute all necessary documents for renewal and implementation purposes, or take other necessary action.
