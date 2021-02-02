At a glance: Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of Jan. 4.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4112-A, closing the 60’ right-of-way shown as Even Par Avenue lying between Lots 1-3 of Bushwood Circle Addition, more particularly described in the ordinance, providing for severability and setting an effective date.
• Approved Ordinance 4113-A, annexing into the city limits property located at 6000 W. Broadway, more particularly described in the ordinance, and authorized staff to revise the official map of the city to reflect said change.
• Approved Ordinance 4114-A, rezoning property addressed as 3120 N. York St., from P, Port Industrial to I-1, Light Industrial, and authorized staff to revise the official zoning map to reflect said change if approved.
• Approved trails maintenance program, overseen by the Parks and Recreation Department and organized by groups of volunteers interested in making a better Muskogee.
• Struck from the agenda the presentation of a report about the progress of solar panels installed at the Muskogee Civic Center.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of Jan. 4.
• Approved claims for all city departments from Dec. 27 through Jan. 22.
• Approved request to submit letters of intent to the City of Muskogee Foundation for fiscal year 2022 grant cycle for the following projects: a) Juvenile and Adult Community Service Program — $100,000; b) Muskogee Police Department Bearcat Armored Vehicle, Special Operations — $200,679; c) Teen Center and Youth Volunteer Corps Program — $130,000; d) Mobile Stage — $100,000; e) Hatbox Baseball Improvements — $115,000; f) Depot District Train-Tram — $100,000; and g) Demolition Cleanup —$300,000.
• Approved receipt of donated funds for the months of September, October, November and December 2020 for a total of $7,569 for the Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program as per a list attached to agenda.
