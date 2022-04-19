At a glance: Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of April 4 meeting.
• Appointed Stephanie Morgan as chair and Alex Reynolds to serve as vice chair of Public Works Committee.
• Approved recommended bids for chemicals used for water treatment as follows: 1) Aluminum Polymer Coagulant at $0.394 per pound to Watertech Inc.; 2) Chlorine at $0.965 per pound to Brenntag Southwest; 3) Ferric Chloride at $0.175 per pound to Pencco; 4) Poly Phosphate at $0.837 per pound to Shannon Chemical Corporation; 5) Sodium Chlorite at $0.534 per pound to International Dioxide Inc.; 6) Fluorosilicic Acid at $0.245 per pound to Univar USA.
• Approved lowest bid from Cook Consulting LLC in the amount of $250,750 to be evenly split between Waste Management and the city, with the city's share being $125,375, for wastewater system improvements on South 54th Street Landfill Sewer Line Project No. 2022011.
• Approved lowest bid in the amount of $3,749,280 to Cook Consulting LLC for the Waterline Interconnects Package C, Project No. 2022003.
• Took no action following progress report for citywide Master Stormwater and Drainage Plan.
• Took no action following the presentation of a report about the need for additional parking at Rotary Park.
• Took no action following the presentation of a progress report for CIP street improvement projects.
• Struck from consideration the solicitation of proposals for the purpose of securing a third-party operator to provide management services for Love-Hatbox Sports Complex and Arena.
• Directed staff to prepare a plan to prohibit parking on grass at Robison Park.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of April 4 meeting.
• Approved claims for all city departments from March 26 through April 8.
• Appointed Derrick Reed as chair and Shirley Hilton-Flanary as vice chair for Finance Committee.
• Appointed Traci McGee as new member, to serve as vice chair, of Purchasing Committee.
• Took no action following the presentation of a report from Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show and its local impact.
• Approved Resolution No. 2897, declaring certain listed items of personal property presently in the city's possession as surplus to its needs and authorizing the sale or disposal of the items by the city manager or his designee.
• Approved state contract pricing from Stewart Martin Kubota in the amount of $52,372.32 for the purchase of one 2022 Kubota SVL65-2HFWC Skid Steer for Greenhill Cemetery.
