At a glance: Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of Oct. 18 meeting.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4134-A, rezoning 331 S. 32nd St. from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and authorizing revisions of zoning map to reflect said change.
• Approved Resolution No. 2873, amending Land Use Map regarding property located along the east side of Gulick Street, north of Solomon Street, from Residential to Local Commercial and authorizing revisions of land use map to reflect said change.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4135-A, rezoning 2516 Gulick St. from R-1, Single Family Residential, to C-1, Local Commercial, and authorizing revisions of zoning map to reflect said change.
• Approved Preliminary and Final Plat of Slims Addition, consisting of one lot on 1.12 acres at 3112 Azalea Park Drive.
• Approved preliminary and final plat of Parks on Peak Addition, consisting of one lot on 4.14 acres on Peak Boulevard west of South 24th Street.
• Approved acceptance of ODEQ Permit No. SL000051210685 for the construction of 1,560 linear feet of eight-inch PVC gravity sanitary sewer line and all appurtenances to serve the sanitary sewer line for Westside Mobile Home Park, Muskogee County, Oklahoma.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of Oct. 18 meeting.
• Approved claims for all city departments from Oct. 9 through Oct. 22.
• Approved final payment to Cook Consulting LLC in the amount of $152,410.68 for Port Lift Station Replacement, Project No. 2017020.
• No action taken following the presentation of a report on the city's leak detection program and its associated software, Aquahawk.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
• Struck from consideration a request to convene an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss the city's participation in a possible global settlement of the lawsuit styled Muskogee Medical Center Authority v. Muskogee Regional Medical Center LLC, et al., filed in Muskogee County District Court, Case No. CJ-19-405.
