At a glance: Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of Feb. 7 meeting.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4155-A, rezoning property located south and west of the intersection at South Country Club Road and Gawf Lane from C-1, Local Commercial, to R-1, Single Family Residential, and revisions to the official zoning map to reflect said change.
• Approved preliminary and final plat of Chen Addition, an area consisting of one lot on 4.83 acres located southwest of the intersection of Sandow and Spruce streets.
• Approved amendments to City Council Policy 3-5-2, Employee of the Month, authorizing nominations of department heads and other exempt employees.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of Feb. 7 meeting.
• Approved claims for all city departments from Jan. 29 through Feb. 28.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
• Approved initial negotiation strategy for fiscal year 2023 with International Association of Firefighters Local 57 pursuant to undisclosed terms discussed during executive session and approved an amended memorandum of understanding related to uniform requirement.
• Approved initial negotiation strategy for fiscal year 2023 with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 95 pursuant to undisclosed terms discussed during executive session.
• Approved initial negotiation strategy for fiscal year 2023 with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2465 pursuant to undisclosed terms discussed during executive session.
• Authorized the city manager to negotiate and execute a settlement of potential litigation related to real property located at 302 N. Main St.
• No action taken following discussion of the employment, evaluation and performance of City Manager Mike Miller, a matter that will be continued March 21.
• No action taken following discussion of the employment, evaluation and performance of City Attorney Roy D. Tucker, a matter that will be continued March 21.
• No action taken following discussion of the employment, evaluation and performance of City Clerk Tammy L. Tracy, a matter that will be continued March 21.
• No action taken following discussion of the employment, evaluation and performance of Municipal Judge Toni Bradley-Smith, a matter that will be continued March 21.
