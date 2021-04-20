At a glance: Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of April 5.
• Approved Preliminary and Final Plat of The Silo at Doering Crossing Addition, consisting of 12 lots on 13 acres, located west of North 41st Street East, south of Harris Road.
• No action taken following the presentation of a report regarding the status of waterline leaks within the city.
• Approved addendum to video services agreement from Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. dba AT&T Oklahoma.
• Approved final payment to McGuire Brothers Construction Inc. in the amount of $393,645.08 for Water Distribution Improvements, Project No. 2019012, 30-inch Waterline Project.
• Approved Resolution No. 2754, directing the filing and notification of the publications of Supplement No. 21 to the Muskogee City Code of Ordinances.
• Took no action following a presentation of report about Court Street Viaduct traffic signal coordination project.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of April 5.
• Approved claims for all city departments March 27 through April 9.
• Approved receipt of donated funds from the Cherokee Nation in the amount of $8,000.
• Approved Resolution No. 2851, declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the city and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Approved Resolution No. 2852, declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the city and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Approved Resolution No. 2853, declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the city and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Approved Resolution No. 2855, declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the city's needs and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Approved Lowest and best bid to Cook Consulting in the amount of $2,800,034.34 for Wastewater Treatment Plant Digester Rehabilitation Project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.