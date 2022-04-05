At a glance: Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes for March 21 meeting.
• Approved lowest bid from Cook Consulting LLC in the amount of $88,445.83 for wastewater system improvements, Interpak Extension Project No. 2021017.
• Approved lowest and best bid from McGuire Brothers Construction Inc. in the amount of $279,590 for Hatbox RV Sewer Project No. 2022007.
• Approved the appointment of Samuel Craig to a four-year term with the Parks and Recreation Board, filling the expired term of Blanca Lopez beginning April 1.
FINANCE COMMITTEE
• Approved Finance Committee minutes for March 21 meeting.
• Approved claims for all city departments from March 12 through March 25.
CITY COUNCIL
• Tabled until April 11 consideration of Resolution No. 2894, authorizing modifications to the City of Muskogee Employee Benefit Plan's medical care provisions, providing and directing said modifications be incorporated into the plan documents, summary plan descriptions and benefit summary sheets, as well as Resolution No. 2895, approving and authorizing execution of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Benefit Program Application and required addendums and associated documents.
• Directed staff to solicit proposals for the development of an updated comprehensive plan, subject to the availability of funding.
• Appointed Jennifer Swezey to serve as interim city manager during the temporary absence of City Manager Mike Miller.
