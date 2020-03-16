During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:

PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE

• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of March 2 meeting.

• Approved final plat of Walnut Creek Addition, consisting of 40 lots on eight acres, located on South Country Club Road.

• Approved the appointment of Evelyn Hibbs to a four-year term as member of the Parks and Recreation Board beginning March 1.

• Approved recommendation of the City of Muskogee Foundation Board of Directors to appoint Eric Anderson to replace Gary Parker, serving on the foundation board through June 30, 2025.

FINANCE COMMITTEE

• Approved Finance Committee minutes of March 2 meeting.

• Approved claims for all city departments from Feb. 22 through March 6.

• Approved sole bid from T McDonald Construction of Eufaula in the amount of $40,600 for the cleanup and securing of the structure located at 302 N. Main Street.

• Approved recommendation to award a contract to the lowest and best bidder, Utility Technology Services, for the automated meter reading system to replace water meters, including Base Bid, Alternate 1, and Hosting Fees, for a total amount of $2,837,245.

• Approved recommendation to accept best bid to purchase bunker gear for fire suppression from Northern Safety and Industrial in the amount of $42,410.02.

• Approved request from Muskogee Wellness Initiative to submit for the AARP Community Challenge Grant.

