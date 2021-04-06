At a glance: Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved minutes of the March 15 Public Works Committee meeting.
• Approved Ordinance 4117-A, rezoning property addressed as 801 N. 48th St. from R-1, Single Family Residential, to A, Agriculture, and authorized revisions of the official zoning map to reflect said change.
• Provide direction to staff about amending a two-year residency requirement for Airport Board members.
• Approved application for final pay to Cook Consulting LLC in the amount of $51,920 for flood repair and mitigation work at the water treatment plant.
• Approved Change Order No. 5 to contract with Cowan Group Engineering for water distribution system improvements and 30-inch water line project.
• Approved Bike Share Agreement among the City of Muskogee Wellness Initiative, Saint Francis Health System and Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, authorizing the purchase of a docking system and bicycles available for public use — to be located at the Depot Green trailhead.
• Took no action following the presentation of a report about the Depot District Project, including the paving of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame parking lot.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved minutes of the March 15 Finance Committee meeting.
• Approved claims for all city departments from March 6 through March 26.
• Approved best bid from Citywide Property Maintenance for the abatement of posted properties in the amount of $0.007 per square foot for mowing, $30 per cubic yard for removal of trash and debris, cost plus $5 per 4’ x 8’ sheet for boarding up structures, and no charge for spraying weeds.
• Approved final payment in the amount of $61,234.87 to Williams Contracting LLC for Hatbox Event Center, Project No. 2019020.
• Approved request to submit an application to AARP Community Challenge grant for additional sidewalks from Gibson Street to Civitan Park in the amount of $23,580.
• Approved purchase from Warren Cat, a Caterpillar 289D3 C3H3 Skid Steer Loader with External Machine Counterweights, 80" Bucket, 84" Independent Grapple Rake, SG36 Stump Grinder, and BRX318 Brushcutter, in the amount of $99,975 from state contract for use in the Parks and Recreation Department.
• Approved purchase from Deere & Company (P&K Equipment – Muskogee), a John Deere 5065E Utility Tractor in the amount of $31,494.54 from state contract for use in the Parks and Recreation Department.
