At a glance — Muskogee Public Works and Finance Committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS
Approved:
• Public Works Committee minutes of June 1.
• Appointment of Robin Hopkins to the City Facilities Board, filling the unexpired term of Jack Bethany beginning June 1 and ending Jan. 31, 2021.
FINANCE
Approved:
• Finance Committee minutes of June 1.
• Claims for all city departments from May 23 through June 5.
• Authorized city manager to enter into a fiber-optic cable permit and agreement with Unite Private Networks to provide fiber-optic telecommunications services to the city of Muskogee residents.
• Matching grant funds for the Roxy Theater Community Trust totaling $3,385.75.
• Agreement with INCOR for staffing services at the Recycling Center.
• Lowest bid to Muskogee Ready-Mix for concrete materials as follows: (a) 3,500 psi concrete at $104.00 per cubic yard; (b) 3,500 psi high early strength concrete at $105.00 per cubic yard; (c) 3,000 psi concrete at $100.00 per cubic yard; (d) Portland dry mason mix at $10.00 per sack; (e) Flow Fill concrete at $75.00 per cubic yard; and (f) City pay dray at $60.00.
• Change Order No. 1 to construction contract with H&G Paving for 24th Street Reconstruction in the amount of $14,389.54.
• Lowest and best bids for road materials as follows 1) #2 Cover Material, APAC — $14.50 per ton; 2) Aggregate, Youngman Rock — $7.25 per ton picked up or $9.00 per ton delivered; 3) 3” Pit Run, Youngman Rock — $9.50 per ton picked up or $9.00 per ton delivered; 4) 12” Pit Run, Youngman Rock — $9.50 per ton picked up or $10.50 per ton delivered; 5) Limestone Screenings, APAC — $10.50 per ton; 6) #67 Washed Rock, APAC — $12.00 per ton; 7) Asphalt Sand, APAC — $7.25 per ton; 8) Fill sand, Muskogee Sand — $6.25 per ton; 9) Hot asphalt Type B delivered to yard, Youngman Rock — $59.75 per ton; 10) Hot asphalt Type B delivered to jobsite, Youngman Rock — $60.50 per ton; 11) Cold asphalt Tulsa Easy Street — $89.00 per ton picked up or $102 per ton delivered.
• Approved final payment to L&L Construction in the amount of $2,780 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehab Emergency Flood Damage Repair Project.
MUSKOGEE REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
• Approved minutes of Feb. 24 and March 9 meetings.
• Tabled Resolution No. 2817, adopting the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority budget for fiscal year 2021 and establishing budget amendment authority withdrawn.
MUSKOGEE CITY COUNCIL
• Received report on the COVID-19 pandemic in Muskogee.
• Opened public hearing to discuss the city of Muskogee budget for fiscal year 2021.
• Agreed to put on hold Resolution No. 2818, approving the fiscal year 2021 budget pending further discussion.
• Agreed to put on hold Resolution No. 2814, authorizing the continuation of the account fund entitled “Solid Waste Improvements” and designating the manner in which said account shall be operated for upcoming budget year 2020-2021.
