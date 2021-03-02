At a glance: Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of Feb. 1 meeting.
• Appointed Traci McGee to a four-year term with the Parks and Recreation Board, replacing Kimberli Jacquez, beginning March 1.
• Appointed Interim Public Works Director Mike Stewart and Assistant Director Stephen Morton as members of the Contractors Pre-Qualification Board in accordance with Emergency Ordinance No. 4087-A.
• No action taken following a presentation of the year-end workplace safety review for calendar year 2020, providing direction to staff.
• No action taken following an update about the status of city's recovery from the winter storm of February 2021.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of Feb. 1 meeting.
• Approved claims for all city departments from Jan. 23 through Feb. 19.
• Approved final payment in the amount of $159,591.86 to L&L Construction/Northern Escrow Inc. for Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehabilitation — Phase 1 Equipment Replacement Project No. 2018011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.