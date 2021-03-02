At a glance: Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:

PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA

• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of Feb. 1 meeting.

• Appointed Traci McGee to a four-year term with the Parks and Recreation Board, replacing Kimberli Jacquez, beginning March 1.

• Appointed Interim Public Works Director Mike Stewart and Assistant Director Stephen Morton as members of the Contractors Pre-Qualification Board in accordance with Emergency Ordinance No. 4087-A.

• No action taken following a presentation of the year-end workplace safety review for calendar year 2020, providing direction to staff.

• No action taken following an update about the status of city's recovery from the winter storm of February 2021.

FINANCE AGENDA

• Approved Finance Committee minutes of Feb. 1 meeting.

• Approved claims for all city departments from Jan. 23 through Feb. 19.

• Approved final payment in the amount of $159,591.86 to L&L Construction/Northern Escrow Inc. for Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehabilitation — Phase 1 Equipment Replacement Project No. 2018011.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you