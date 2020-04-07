During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS
• Approved nomination of Ward IV Councilor Marlon Coleman to serve as chairman of the Public Works Committee and the selection of Stephanie Morgan to serve as vice chairwoman.
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of March 16 meeting.
• Approved Ordinance 4093-A, rezoning Lots 8 and 9 in Block 2 of Griffith Heights Addition from R-1, Single-Family Residential to R-5, Mobile-Home Residential, and authorized staff to revise the official zoning map to reflect said change.
• Approved appointment of Michelle Shirley to serve a three-year term on the Historic Preservation Commission beginning April 1, succeeding Pete Carson.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of March 16 meeting.
• Approved claims for all city departments from March 7 through March 27.
• Approved request to apply for the 2019 Project Safe Neighborhoods Grant funded through the District Attorney’s Council in the amount of $70,726 for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
• Approved receipt of donated funds for the Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program for the months of December 2019, $1,688; January 2020, $1,241.44; and February 2020, $2,251.11 — a total of $5,180.55.
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
• Approved nomination of Ward III Councilor Derrick Reed as deputy mayor.
• Approved amendments to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, and City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803, implementing directives to shelter at home, closing non-essential businesses, requiring essential businesses to submit protocols.
• Approved Resolution No. 2805, authorizing an election on June 30 for the Purpose of Approval or Rejection of the Municipal Question Proposed by Initiative Petition No. 100-1119, Pertaining to Revocation of the City Charter and Adoption of the Statutory Strong-Mayor-Council Form of Government.
• Approved the nomination of Ward III Councilor Derrick Reed to serve as a member of the Purchasing Committee.
