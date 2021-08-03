During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of July 19 meeting.
• Approved Ordinance 4124-A, rezoning 941 N. Main St. from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and authorizing the revision of official zoning map to reflect said change.
• Approved Ordinance 4125-A, rezoning Lots 8 and 24, Block 2, Reeves Addition, located at 415 W. Shawnee Bypass, from R-1, Single-Family, to C-1, Local Commercial, and authorizing revisions of official zoning map to reflect said change.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of July 19 meeting.
• Approved claims for all city departments from July 10 through July 23.
• Approved the adoption of new forms authorized by City Council Policy 10-1, Special Event Guidelines and Checklists.
