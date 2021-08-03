During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:

PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA

• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of July 19 meeting.

• Approved Ordinance 4124-A, rezoning 941 N. Main St. from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and authorizing the revision of official zoning map to reflect said change.

• Approved Ordinance 4125-A, rezoning Lots 8 and 24, Block 2, Reeves Addition, located at 415 W. Shawnee Bypass, from R-1, Single-Family, to C-1, Local Commercial, and authorizing revisions of official zoning map to reflect said change.

FINANCE AGENDA

• Approved Finance Committee minutes of July 19 meeting.

• Approved claims for all city departments from July 10 through July 23.

• Approved the adoption of new forms authorized by City Council Policy 10-1, Special Event Guidelines and Checklists.

