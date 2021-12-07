During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of Nov. 15 meeting.
• Approved Ordinance 4137-A, closing 20-foot wide alley located within Block 276, Muskogee Original Townsite, providing for severability and setting an effective date.
• No action taken on Ordinance 4141-A after withdrawal of request to rezone approximately 23 acres from R-1, Single Family Residential, to R-5, Mobile Home.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4146-A, amending Chapter 78, Traffic and Vehicles, by Adding Article XXII, Electrical Scooters; Sections 78-740 Definitions; 78-741 Regulations of Use of Electrical Scooters; 78-742 Registration, Inspection and Permits of Commercial Electrical Scooters; Section 78-743 Rules of the Road; Section 78-744 Parking; Section 78-745 Driving: Generally; Section 78-746 Penalty; by Providing for Codification, Repealer, Severability and Setting an Effective Date.
• Approved Resolution No. 2883, amending Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to annual permits and fines related to commercial electrical scooters.
• Approved contract with Bird Rides Inc., setting an effective date.
• Approved the Connect Muskogee plan as recommended by the Parks and Recreation Board and Street Committee.
• Approved Change Order No. 1 for Package "B" Waterline Interconnect Project No. 2020016, extending contract time by 45 days.
• Approved final payment to Cook Consulting LLC for Port Lift Station No. 4 Replacement Project No. 2018022 in the amount of $97,745.59.
• Approved final payment to Cook Consulting LLC for Northside Collection System Project No. 2019021 in the amount of $69,991.95.
• Approved final payment to Cook Consulting LLC for the Northeast Collection System Project No. 2019017 in the amount of $385,928.75.
• Approved final payment to Vance Brothers Inc. for Micro-Surfacing Northeast Zone Project No. 2020010 in the amount of $58,604.83.
• Calendar year 2022 meeting schedule for Muskogee City Council and its Public Works and Finance committees pursuant to City Code 2-20 and Council Policy 1-2, providing necessary direction to staff.
• No action taken following the presentation of a report about the status of the property formerly known as the Royal Casket Building.
• No action taken following a report about the status of the 24th Street reconstruction project.
• Approved proposal requiring the adoption of policies and procedures regulating the establishment of new positions, departments or reorganization for the city and Muskogee Redevelopment Authority before new positions are created.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of Nov. 15 meeting.
• Forwarded without recommendation proposed amendments to the fiscal year 2022 municipal budget.
• Forward without recommendation proposed transfer of operations of the Economic Development Fund and the Civic Center Fund to the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority.
• Approved Resolution No. 2879, amending Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to Animal Regulation Fees and Spay and Neuter Assistance Program Fees and Charges.
• Approved purchase of a Case DV23E Tandem Vibratory Roller from OCT Equipment LLC in the amount of $40,552.05 from state contract.
• Approved purchase of Case 570N EP Tractor Loader from OCT Equipment LLC in the amount of $94,598.48 from state contract.
• Authorized city manager to accept Airport Rescue Grant No. 3-40-0062-016-2022 in the amount of $32,000 for the Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport pending approval of the Airport Board.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
• Accepted the lowest bid from Maxwell Supply for MIRAFI RS5801 15' X 300' (500 sq. yards) fabric rolls in the amount of $75,000 for Hatbox Parking Lot.
• Approved authorizing an offer to purchase a parcel of property in the northwest quadrant of the city in the amount discussed in executive session.
