During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of May 3 meeting.
• Struck from consideration Ordinance No. 4123-A, amending Chapter 22, Business Regulations, Section 22-675 General Requirements; repealing Subsection 22-675(O) and thereby restricting smoking and vaping of medical marijuana at city-owned or -operated facilities.
• Approved final pay estimate totaling $19,584 for RLC Controls Inc. for the Wastewater Treatment Plant SCADA Project.
• Approved low bid from Vance Brothers Inc. in the amount of $1,592,068.81 for the micro-surfacing northeast zone project.
• Approved bids for various road materials: a) #2 Cover Material, APAC-$15.00 per ton, as lowest bid; b) Aggregate, Youngman Rock- $7.40 per ton, as best bid; c) 3” Pit Run, Youngman Rock- $9.75 per ton, as lowest bid; d) #67 Washed Rock ODOT Specs, APAC- $12.50 per ton,as lowest bid; e) Asphalt Sand, APAC-$7.25 per ton, as lowest bid; f) Fill Sand, APAC-$7.25 per ton, as lowest bid; g) Concrete- Type B & C- Tulsa Asphalt- $48 per ton, as lowest bid; h) Hot-Cold Patching Material, Tulsa Asphalt- $89.00 per ton, as lowest bid; i) 12” Pit Run, Youngman Rock- $11.00 per ton, as lowest bid; j) Limestone Screening, Youngman Rock- $8.00 per ton, as lowest bid.
• Approved lowest bid to Muskogee Ready-Mix for concrete materials as follows: a) 3,500 psi concrete at $109.00 per cubic yard; b) 3,500 psi high early strength concrete at $110.00 per cubic yard; c) 3,000 psi concrete at $105.00 per cubic yard; d) Portland Dry Mason at $15.00 per sack; e) Flow Fill concrete at $80.00 per cubic yard; and f) City Pay Dray at $65.00.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of May 3.
• Approved claims for all city departments from April 24 through May 7.
• Approved contract providing Hilldale Public Schools with law enforcement and school resource officers for its district campuses.
• Approved contract to SVC Enterprises LLC in the amount of $140,000 for the exterior rehabilitation of seven structures funded through the Muskogee Rehabilitation and Revitalization Program.
